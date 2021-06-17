Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,445 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after purchasing an additional 307,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Cree by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Cree stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

