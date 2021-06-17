Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.32 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 57,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,109 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $399,783.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,770,001.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $403.75 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

