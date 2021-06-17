Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $493.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $506.90. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $21,994,567 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

