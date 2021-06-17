Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of ADM opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

