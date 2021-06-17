Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Raised to $52.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

