Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Raised to $52.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
