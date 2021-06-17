Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CFRUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 158,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,710. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

