Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 297,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

CPSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $496.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $820,508. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

