Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,717 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,918,513 shares of company stock valued at $109,728,646. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

