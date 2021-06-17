Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,018 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5,988.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR stock opened at $159.85 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.