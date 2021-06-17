Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,135 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5,973.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRLB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.16. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

