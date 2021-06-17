Concord Wealth Partners Has $226,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 426.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,339,000 after acquiring an additional 441,132 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,162,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

