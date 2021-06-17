Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8,462.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.