Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,545 shares of company stock valued at $118,867. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth $50,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $228.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.