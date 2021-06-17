Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,302.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

