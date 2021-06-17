CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $17.78

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $18.19. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 919 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $642.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.