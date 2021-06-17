Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $9,856,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,046,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $233.97 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.52. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

