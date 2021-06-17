Contrasting iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) & The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) and The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iPower and The Sherwin-Williams, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Sherwin-Williams 0 2 16 0 2.89

iPower currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.50%. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus price target of $327.61, indicating a potential upside of 22.02%. Given iPower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than The Sherwin-Williams.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and The Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower N/A N/A N/A The Sherwin-Williams 11.23% 66.09% 11.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of The Sherwin-Williams shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of The Sherwin-Williams shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iPower and The Sherwin-Williams’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Sherwin-Williams $18.36 billion 3.89 $2.03 billion $8.19 32.78

The Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than iPower.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams beats iPower on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc. supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Duarte, California.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 4,774 company-operated stores. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

