Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Gap Down to $31.37

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $29.54. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 4,923 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $668.97 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 80.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 47.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.