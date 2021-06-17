Core Alternative Capital Has $6.35 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

SO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,874. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

