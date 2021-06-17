Core Alternative Capital Has $8.51 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

JPM stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.13. 1,115,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $460.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.