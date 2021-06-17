Core Alternative Capital Invests $234,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $616.11. 840,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,775,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $647.94. The firm has a market cap of $593.52 billion, a PE ratio of 604.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

