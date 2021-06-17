Core Alternative Capital Raises Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BP PLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1,079.5% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 92,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 84,269 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 239,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 237,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,994. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.