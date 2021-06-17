Core Alternative Capital Takes $2.58 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.53. 1,258,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,107,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

