CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Short Interest Update

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 7,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

