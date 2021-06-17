Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director George L. Jr. Majoros Sells 432,989 Shares

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director George L. Jr. Majoros sold 432,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $15,626,573.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.