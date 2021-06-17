Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) EVP Bertrand Chevalier Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $4,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bertrand Chevalier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

