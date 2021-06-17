COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.26

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 23561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

