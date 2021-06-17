Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $232.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 101.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $15,599,000.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

