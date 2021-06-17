Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of COUP stock opened at $232.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.
Coupa Software Company Profile
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.