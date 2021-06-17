Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200–0.140 EPS.

COUP opened at $232.03 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.41. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,970 shares of company stock worth $31,031,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

