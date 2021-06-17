Covey Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 56,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,079.5% in the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 92,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 84,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,994. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.