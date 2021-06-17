Covey Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for approximately 2.3% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in The Progressive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

