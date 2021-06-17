Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG traded up $18.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,532.60. 45,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,369.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,537.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

