Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,709 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,224,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after buying an additional 182,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after buying an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 263,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,756. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $42.95 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

