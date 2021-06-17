Crabel Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 566.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 1.0% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.69. 51,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.