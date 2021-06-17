Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,417,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

DIS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $174.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,196,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

