Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,870,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000.

AMLP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

