Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 167,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,004. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

