Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,826 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 184.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $573,541,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $445.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.38. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

