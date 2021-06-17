Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,353 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

