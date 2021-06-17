Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $144.42 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.