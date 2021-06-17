Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 7,078 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.91. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

