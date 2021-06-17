CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CRH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.03.
CRH stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09. CRH has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.03.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.