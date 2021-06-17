CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CRH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09. CRH has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

