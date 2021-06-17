Critical Contrast: Karooooo (KARO) vs. Its Peers

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Karooooo to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Karooooo alerts:

This table compares Karooooo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A Karooooo Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karooooo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million N/A 36.16 Karooooo Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 52.36

Karooooo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. Karooooo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Karooooo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00 Karooooo Competitors 2161 11349 21202 607 2.57

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $47.08, suggesting a potential upside of 26.43%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Karooooo beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.