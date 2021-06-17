Critical Contrast: Lucira Health (LHDX) versus Its Rivals

Lucira Health (NASDAQ: LHDX) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 -$37.35 million -0.33 Lucira Health Competitors $406.29 million $35.75 million -58.57

Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lucira Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lucira Health Competitors 179 667 1088 34 2.50

Lucira Health currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health Competitors -3,036.83% -282.05% -22.35%

Summary

Lucira Health peers beat Lucira Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

