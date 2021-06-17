Critical Survey: First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures!.com 10.16% -43.82% 8.50% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PCS Edventures!.com and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.39%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCS Edventures!.com and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures!.com $5.00 million 0.99 $1.04 million N/A N/A First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 3.30 $11.71 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.com.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats PCS Edventures!.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

