Critical Survey: Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Lufax alerts:

This table compares Lufax and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial -8.50% -4.13% -0.77%

6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 3.91 $1.79 billion $0.95 13.32 Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.62 -$34.78 million ($1.42) -6.34

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lufax and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 Medallion Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $17.16, suggesting a potential upside of 35.64%. Medallion Financial has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.22%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Summary

Lufax beats Medallion Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. In addition, the company raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.