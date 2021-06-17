Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

