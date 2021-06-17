CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,109,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $2,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $332,990 in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

