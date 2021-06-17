CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-0.090 EPS.

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.26. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $964,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $70,963,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

