Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $7.34 on Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Crowns has a market cap of $10.77 million and $971,105.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowns has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00018922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00769189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,467,186 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.